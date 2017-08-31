AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Stephen Constantine names six U-23 players against Macau

Indian football team will leave for Macau on Friday. (Source: Twitter) Indian football team will leave for Macau on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

Stephen Constantine has named six U-23 players to represent India in the 24-member squad at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Macau on September 5.

The team, which stands at the top of Group A with six points, is set to leave for Macau on Friday after consecutive victories against Myanmar and Kyrgys Republic. Despite India’s good run, Constantine feels that Macau should not be taken lightly.

In an interview to PTI, Constantine said, “Macau will be playing at home and in front of their home crowd. There’s always a marked difference between playing at home and playing an away match but we are aware of the challenge.”

“The matches provided us the much needed match practice ahead of our challenge against Macau.” said the coach.

India did not give a very convincing performance in their last game against St Kitts and Nevis in the Hero Tri-Nation series, despite winning the tournament, having defeated Malaysia in the previous match. The men in blue drew against visitors St Kitts and Nevis after missing a number of chances to score.

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh

