AFC accepted that century old clubs should be given due respect and diligence: Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan today said it found the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on the same page in their demand of having a unified league even as the Indian football stakeholders meeting at the Asian apex body’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today failed to break the ISL logjam.

“Our director (Dutta) made presentation elaborating the history and legacy of our club and explained the performance of the National team, stressing on the importance of having one league,” the release stated.

“The AFC general secretary (Dato’ Windsor John) and other members present at the meeting took note of it and accepted that century old clubs (Mohun Bagan and East Bengal) should be given due respect and diligence.

“They also agreed that their contributions and commitment to the game for such a long period cannot be ignored,” it continued.

“There is a need to find a permanent solution, and AIFF along with all concerned should work collectively to develop India’s football structure. They also accepted the idea of having one league.

the Mohun Bagan statement said one league system would enhance the performance of the national team and would help in developing players and coaches.

“AFC urged the AIFF to conduct a meeting with all I-League clubs to discuss this year’s league structure,” it said.

“AFC further elaborated that a road map should be made immediately after the conclusion of the U-17 FIFA WC for next year league structure.”

