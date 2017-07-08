Aditi Ashok rises to 24th in Thornberry Classic

Aditi Ashok produced five birdies in the back-nine to be four-under through 12 holes. (Source: USA Today Sports) Aditi Ashok produced five birdies in the back-nine to be four-under through 12 holes. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok produced five birdies in the back-nine to be four-under through 12 holes when play was stopped on account of inclement weather and fading light at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic here.

Aditi, who shot two-under 70 on first day, is now six- under and moved up from Tied-58th to Tied-24th with six more holes to go.

Playing alongside one of the legends of the game, Karrie Webb, who won her first Major, the Women’s British Open in 1995, long before Aditi was born, the Indian 19-year-old held her own as she started from the 10th.

She ran up four straight birdies from 12th to the 15th and added another on 17th. A dropped shot on first, one her

second nine, saw her at four-under for the day and six-under for the tournament.

Karrie Webb is on the cut line at three-under for the tournament. She is even par for 11 holes in second round and

is on the green on 12th with a crucial putt.

Australia’s Katherine Kirk leads the field at -13 after the morning wave of players with an impressive round of

eight-under 63. The veteran of 13 years on LPGA, Kirk is seeking her third career LPGA title.

Three birdies and a bogey on the front nine turned out to be just a foothold for an even more impressive back nine. Kirk picked up a further five birdies and an eagle to get around the second nine in just 29 strokes and finish 36 holes at 13, three shots ahead of her current nearest competitors.

Jaye Marie Green (68-66) tops the American’s fighting to become the first name on the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic trophy. Also at 10-under is Sandra Gal, who is four-under for second round with five more holes to play.

