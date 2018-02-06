Adam Lallana risks ban after shocking attack on Spurs U23 player; watch video

Adam Lallana was sent off in an Under-23 match after he attacked Tottenham Hotspur teenager George Marsh. (Source: Liverpool Twitter) Adam Lallana was sent off in an Under-23 match after he attacked Tottenham Hotspur teenager George Marsh. (Source: Liverpool Twitter)

Liverpool star Adam Lallana, who was making his debut in the Liverpool U23s’ match against Tottenham U23s on Monday, was sent off after he attacked Tottenham Hotspur teenager George Marsh.

Lallana, who seemed to have lost his temper, grabbed the 19-year-old by the neck after an aerial challenge by Marsh. The 29-year-old Liverpool midfielder was given a straight red card for his actions in the 61st minute, with Spurs 1-0 up at Stevenage’s Broadhall Way stadium.

One of the four first-team players for the Reds, Lallana has had a frustrating season after missing the first four months of the campaign. He has struggled with injury because of which he has not enjoyed playing time under Jurgen Klopp. He started in a strong Reds line-up, alongside Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and Ben Woodburn.

Adam Lallana, a near 30 year old man just got sent off for trying to fight a kid. pic.twitter.com/s78m7YpPqb — Justin???????? (@JuzaShannon) 5 February 2018

While this resulted in a three-match ban from Premier League 2 for the England International, it will not affect him in the first team. Klopp had spoken about Lallana’s absence from the first team last week. “It’s really unlucky. It was a really serious injury in the summer,” Klopp explained. “Because of Adam’s quality and attitude in training, it looks immediately like we can put him in, but physical-wise he’s not fit. The two things that happened after his big injury were in the 10 or 15 minutes after he came on. From nil to 100 in a second, and that’s maybe what caused the problem. We really tried to be sensible with it, to do the right thing. But it didn’t work, twice. It’s really not a big thing, three games is like not being injured.”

Lallana’s dismissal was not the end of trouble for Liverpool that night as they went down to nine men later when George Johnston was sent off on 87 minutes. Jack Roles scored the only goal that night to help his side win the match.

