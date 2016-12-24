AC Milan win Super Cup after penalty shootout

AC Milan’s team celebrate with the trophy after beating Juventus. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari AC Milan’s team celebrate with the trophy after beating Juventus. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

AC Milan lifted the Italian Super Cup on Friday after winning a penalty shoot-out against holders Juventus. Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty as AC Milan edged a 4-3 shootout victory after the game finished 1-1 after extra time. Pasalic scored Milan’s fifth spot-kick after their 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had denied Paulo Dybala.

Giorgio Chiellini scored for Juventus in the 18th-minute but Giacomo Bonaventura headed Milan level seven minutes before the break to leave the game level at 1-1 after extra-time. The result means Milan have now equalled the Turin club’s record of seven super cup wins. It was the ninth time the competition had been played outside of Italy and Juventus was strong favorites.

Shortly before the interval, Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka had a header comfortably saved by Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon. Moments later midfielder Suso found Bonaventura, who flicked the ball past Buffon.

Milan, who last lifted the trophy in 2011, came close to snatching a late winner in normal time when another Suso delivery was nodded down into the ground by Carlos Bacca before being beaten away by Buffon on the line.