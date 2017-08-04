Latest News

AC Milan to face Macedonian side Shkendija in Europa League

Wayne Rooney will be playing in Croatia after Everton was drawn against Hadjuk Split. The ties will be played over two legs with the first taking place on Aug. 17th and the second on August 24th.

By: AP | Nyon | Published:August 4, 2017 10:16 pm
AC Milan, Europa League, Shkendija, Champions League AC Milan hadn’t featured in European competition since March 2014 before it won in the previous round. (Source: AP)
AC Milan’s return to European competition after a three-year absence continues with a Europa League playoff against Macedonian side Shkendija.

Another former European giant enters the competition as Ajax faces Rosenborg after the Dutch side was eliminated from Champions League qualifying by Nice.

Wayne Rooney will be playing in Croatia after Everton was drawn against Hadjuk Split, while Athletic Bilbao was handed a daunting trip to Greece to face Panathinaikos in Friday’s draw.

Milan hadn’t featured in European competition since March 2014 before it won in the previous round, defeating CSU Craiova of Romania 3-0 on aggregate.

Fixture: Vardar vs. Fenerbahce, Osijek vs. Austria Wien, Crvena Zvezda vs. Krasnodar, Altach vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv, BATE vs. Olexandriya, Club Brugge vs. AEK, Martimo vs. Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Skenderbeu, Ludogorets vs. Suduva, Apollon vs. Midtjylland, Domzale vs. Marseille, Partizan vs. Videoton, FH vs. Braga, Utrecht vs. Zenit, Legia vs. Sheriff, Viitorul vs. Salzburg, Plzen vs. AEK Larnaca and PAOK vs. Ostersund.

The ties will be played over two legs with the first taking place on Aug. 17th and the second on August 24th.

