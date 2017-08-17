Latest news

AC Milan target Nikola Kalinic skips training at Fiorentina

Nikola Kalinic told Sky Italia last month that he knew that Serie A rivals AC Milan were interested in signing him and that he wanted to join the club. Giovanni Simeone, another forward, joined Fiorentina on Wednesday from Genoa.

By: Reuters | Published:August 17, 2017 8:55 pm
Fiorentina, Nikola Kalinic, Serie A, Sky Italia Fiorentina allowed the Croatia international to leave their summer training camp twice earlier in July. (Source: AP)
Top News

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic missed Thursday’s training session without giving a reason for his absence, the Serie A club said in a statement (it.violachannel.tv).

“The player (Kalinic), having violated the norms that discipline the team activity, will be sanctioned according to the rules,” said the Florentine club.

Fiorentina allowed the Croatia international to leave their summer training camp twice earlier in July due to serious family issues, including a robbery.

Kalinic told Sky Italia last month that he knew that Serie A rivals AC Milan were interested in signing him and that he wanted to join the club.
Giovanni Simeone, another forward, joined Fiorentina on Wednesday from Genoa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
FT
29
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat Tamil Thalaivas (30-29)
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
11
Live - 2nd Half
18'
17
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33
Aug 18, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 34 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 34

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 