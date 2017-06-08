Latest News

AC Milan sign left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg

AC Milan has signed left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg in the Rossoneri's third acquisition since the Serie A season ended last month. The club confirmed that they have signed Rodriguez on a four-year contract deal.

AC Milan has signed left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg in the Rossoneri’s third acquisition since the Serie A season ended last month.

Milan says it signed the 24-year-old Switzerland international to a four-year contract.

While financial details were not announced, Milan will reportedly pay Wolfsburg a transfer fee of 15 million euros ($17 million) plus 3 million euros ($4 million) in eventual bonuses.

Milan also recently signed Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta and Argentine center back Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

A Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A, securing a Europa League spot after three years without playing in Europe.

