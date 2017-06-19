AC Milan fans throw fake money at Gianluigi Donnarumma during U21 European Championship, watch video

Fake money was thrown at Gianluigi Donnarumma during Italy vs Denmark in U-21 European Championship. (Source: AP) Fake money was thrown at Gianluigi Donnarumma during Italy vs Denmark in U-21 European Championship. (Source: AP)

Angry at Gianluigi “Gigio” Donnarumma for not signing a new contract with the Italian club, Milan fans threw fake money at him during Italy and Denmark’s European Under-21 Championship match on Sunday.

While Milan was keen to keep the 18-year-old player, whose contract expires with the Serie A club in 2018, Donnarumma seeks a better deal elsewhere with Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United showing interest in the young player.

The Italian decided to turn down €5million nett per season offer by Milan, a decision that has not gone down well with the fans, who chanted ‘Dollarumma Dollarumma’ during the match against Denmark.

Tagging the goalkeeper as greedy, the fans threw plenty of fake notes at him in a sign of protest. The protest created such a mess at the goalpost that they play was halted briefly to collect the fake bills.

Italy U-21 team however did not lose heart and went on to beat the opposite team confidently by 2-0. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Andrea Petagna scored in the second half.

Donnarumma was signed by Milan back in 2015 and has since established himself as first choice for keeper. However, news of him rejecting Milan’s contract renewal hurt fans’ sentiments.

The teenager’s agent Mino Raiola said, “The environment was too hostile and we made a decision that we didn’t want to make. The environment at AC Milan is not fine and we can’t accept it. They have threatened Donnarumma. They told him he would have stayed on the bench if he had not signed his contract. I am not on good terms with Mirabelli, we have very different opinions and I don’t like how he’s managing the club.”

“Donnarumma did not feel the club’s backing. I take the responsibility for his choice. We have no agreement with any other club and we won’t have it for very long time.”

“Money was no problem, we have never talked about money nor have we talked about a release clause. That would have been done at a more advanced state of negotiations that we never reached.”

