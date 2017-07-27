Abhinash Ruidas will have to play for East Bengal, says state football body

East Bengal supporters. (Source: File) East Bengal supporters. (Source: File)

Even after Abinash Ruidas hired a Mumbai based law firm, the state football association said on Thursday that the winger will have to play for East Bengal. Ruidas’ fate now hangs in balance.

Ruidas on Wednesday had said that he does not want to play for the Bengali club but the AIFF desciplinary committee secreatary Utpal Ganguly on Thursday dismissed the letter and said directly, “Ruidas has to play for East Bengal”.

The 22-year old player was signed by Mumbai City FC on Sunday at the Players draft for the fourth season of ISL but East Bengal claimed that the left-winger still had a contract of two more seasons with them. He even claimed that they forged his sign and that he never signed for them for the 2017-18 season.

Krida Legal’s Vidushpat Singhania had requested the case to be dismissed and referred the present dispute to AIFF, which they called as the “proper forum”. Ganguli, however, said that they are not taking that into consideration.

The letter mentioned Article 14 of AIFF Constitution and said, “IFA is a member of the AIF and bound by the statutes, regulations, directives and decisions of AIFF, AFC and FIFA. IFA is required to submit all players contract issues to the exclusive jurisdiction of the AIFF…”

“Therefore it’s abundantly clear that IFA is subject to the rules, regulation and jurisdiction of AIFF and is bound to abide by them.”

