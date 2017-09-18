Only in Express

Aaron Mooy, Sam Kerr named Australia’s Footballers of the Year

Aaron Mooy became the first player to be named the PFA's Men's Football of the Year twice after claiming the award last year. Whereas, Sam Kerr claimed the women's award for the second time after being honored in 2013.

Aaron mooy, sam kerr, Australia's Footballers of the Year, Huddersfield Aaron Mooy plays for Huddersfield in the England Premier League. (Source: Reuters)
England-based Aaron Mooy and United States-based Sam Kerr have been named Australia’s Footballers of the Year at Professional Football Australia’s annual awards, both winning the title for the second time.

Mooy, who plays for Huddersfield in the England Premier League, became the first player to be named the PFA’s Men’s Football of the Year twice after claiming the award last year.

He said “these awards are extra special to players because they are voted by your peers.” The 24-year-old Kerr claimed the women’s award for the second time after being honored in 2013. She is currently the leading goalscorer in the United States National Women’s Soccer League.

Kerr said “to be voted by your fellow players as the PFA Footballer of the year is a huge honor.”

