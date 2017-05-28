A look at Arsenal’s last 13 FA Cup final wins

Arsenal clinched their 13th FA Cup title on Saturday after defeating Chelsea 2-1. (Source: AP) Arsenal clinched their 13th FA Cup title on Saturday after defeating Chelsea 2-1. (Source: AP)

Arsenal was all smiles on Saturday as the win against Premier League winners Chelsea put a fine end to their disastrous season as the Gunners failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal have recorded the most number of FA Cup final wins in the history of the tournament as they clinched their 13th title.

Here are the last 13 times that Arsenal, who featured in 20 FA Cup finals since its beginning in 1871, won the Cup to be the most dominating team of the tournament:

1929-30 vs Huddersfield Town

Arsenal recorded their first FA Cup victory back in 1930 against Huddersfield Town with a 2-0 win at the Wembley Stadium.

1935-36 vs Sheffield United

The club became Cup holders again for the second time with a late goal by Ted Drake, whose goal gave new life to the match against Sheffield United where spectators were silent throughout it.

1949-50 vs Liverpool

Despite Liverpool holding the possession for most of the first half, Arsenal managed to beat Liverpool 2-0 with captain and recently-crowned Footballer of the Year Joe Mercer leading the pact.

1970-71 vs Liverpool

Arsenal became one of the few clubs to take home the League as well as the FA Cup Double when Charlie George charged his side to defeat Liverpool 2-1 in extra time.

1978-79 vs Manchester United

One of the most thrilling matches, Arsenal conceded two goals in the final three minutes. An 89th-minute goal from Alan Sunderland helped the Gunners pip Manchester United 3-2 in the 1979 final.

1992-93 vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal fans remember this match as a difficult one. With a 1-1 draw in the final, the Gunners managed to come out with a win as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the replay with goals by by Ian Wright and Andy Linighan.

1997-98 vs Newcastle United

This was Arsene Wenger’s first FA Cup victory after taking over as the manager of the club as goals by Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka recorded a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the final to clinch the Cup.

2001-02 vs Chelsea

Ray Parlour and Fredrik Ljungberg goals in the second half of the game helped Arsenal beat Chelsea for the first time in a FA Cup final. The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win against the Blues.

2002-03 vs Southampton

It was another difficult win for Arsenal with Robert Pirès being the only goal scorer in the game to defeat Southampton 1-0 in the final in the oldest English football tournament.

2004–05 vs Manchester United

The match was decided on penalties after a goalless draw against the Red Devils in the final. It was also the first time that the final of the FA Cup had to be decided on penalties. Jens Lehmann saved Paul Scholes’s attemp, leaving Patrick Vieira to score the winning penalty.

2013–14 vs Hull City

Hull City lost 3-2 after extra time heroics by Aaron Ramsey, helping Arsenal with their record 11th FA Cup title. Arsenal and Manchester United now had the same number of FA Cup final victories.

2014–15 vs Aston Villa

A 4-0 victory at Aston Villa sealed the deal for Arsenal, who clinched their record 12th title in 2014-15, the most by any club. Wenger’s sixth Cup victory with the Gunners helped them overtake Manchester United with 11 titles.

2016–17 vs Chelsea

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 for the second time in the FA Cup title to clinch their third title in four seasons. Aaron Ramsey again came to the Gunners’ rescue like in 2014 final after Alexis Sanchez found the net in just four minutes of the game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd