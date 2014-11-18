Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC v FC Goa a game of missed fortunes

Mumbai City FC’s Andre Moritz had a tough time in his team’s home outing against FC Goa. (Source: PTI)

Twice in the first half, Andre Moritz did what he does best. Sneaking a ball through the FC Goa defence, he set-up delightful scoring opportunities for his Mumbai City teammates. On the first occasion, in the 20th minute, the Italy-born Brazilian midfielder played a delightful ball to Subhash Singh on the edge of the box. The diminutive Indian had the option of playing it back to Moritz to his left and Nicolas Anelka to his right — both in better positions than him. Instead, he went for glory and mistimed his shot. Both Moritz and Anelka watched in dismay as the ball sailed over the post.

It was the best chance of the match either side had until Moritz initiated an even better move in the 42nd minute. Splitting the defence with his run through the centre, he found Lalrindika Ralte inside the box. The zippy Indian midfielder took a touch to get away from defender Gregory Arnolin but eventually unleashed a weak shot straight at Jan Seda, who had little trouble saving it.

Frustrated at his teammates wasting scoring opportunities, Moritz took it upon himself to score the elusive goal. But his stunning strike from 18 yards out late in the second half thudded against the bar and with no Mumbai player to pounce on the rebound, Goa lived to fight another day.

On the sidelines, Mumbai City manager Peter Reid would fiddle with his cap and flail his arms in frustration. But those three chances summed up Mumbai’s slipshod — and at times luckless — performances in the ISL so far. Reid will point out that they managed to record a fifth consecutive clean sheet. But on the flipside, it was also the third straight game where Mumbai’s formidable attack had failed to find the net. Unsurprisingly, the match ended goalless. After all, both teams have had trouble finding the back of the net throughout the tournament. Goa may have scored four against Delhi Dynamos in their previous match but their performance at the DY Patil on Monday night showed that was just an aberration.

Robert Pires barely had an impact for the 66 minutes he was on pitch. Playing alongside him in central midfield, former Gunner Andre Santos tried to force the issue but the lack of coordination between them and the forward line showed.

Mumbai were marginally better than their opponents. However, they were a whole lot wasteful than Goa in the final third. Anelka has masked Mumbai’s inefficiency up front by scoring the winning goals against Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos. Barring him, and occasionally Moritz, no other player has looked like scoring for Reid’s side, as has been evident in their last three matches. Subhash and Dika were indecisive and reckless inside the final third and the substitutes too failed to create any sort of impact.

For all their goal-scoring troubles, it’s ironical that Goa (79 shots) and Mumbai (60) are the two teams with most shots on target in the nine games played so far. As the ISL approaches its business end, the teams would certainly be hoping they find the back of the net more often.

