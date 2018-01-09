A football match featuring three players vs 100, watch video

It is a New Year’s Eve tradition in Japan. (Source: Twitter) It is a New Year’s Eve tradition in Japan. (Source: Twitter)

Football is a game of glorious uncertainties. A team of billionaires can be beaten by a team made of part-timers, re Burnley’s defeat to non-league side Sutton United in 2016/17 FA Cup, and one in which a team leading 2-0 for a better part of a match can lose after conceding three in the final minutes of the match.

In keeping with the uncertain nature of the game, a viral video shows a team of three players playing, and scoring, against a team of 100. It is to be noted, though, that the team with the numerical advantage consisted of players half the height of those that had just three players.

Nothing to see here. Just three Japanese internationals vs. 100 school children lining up in a 30-30-30-10 formation. pic.twitter.com/yz5zkovKIK — Ball Street (@BallStreet) 8 January 2018

It is a New Year’s tradition in Japan that three international level football players would take on a hundred school kids. The players are Hotaru Yamaguchi, Hiroshi Kiyotake and Yosuke Ideguchi. While Yamaguchi and Kiyotake play for Cerezo Osaka in Japan’s J League, Ideguchi plays for English club Leeds United. Ideguchi ends up scoring the goal against the school kids. It is quite a remarkable video and the team with the heigh disadvantage seem to be arranged in a 30-30-30-10. The full-grown men start the game and take the ball into the opposition box. They finally get into the box where it all turns a bit ugly with both sides kicking the ball about. The entire confusion finally ends when Ideguchi scores.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd