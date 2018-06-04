‘A fantastic victory in front of a packed stadium’ Twitter explodes as India beat Kenya

Sunil Chhetri greets the spectators after the team’s victory against Kenya. (Source: PTI) Sunil Chhetri greets the spectators after the team’s victory against Kenya. (Source: PTI)

In his 100th International match, Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to lead India to a 3-0 win over Kenya in India’s second match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Skipper Chhetri’s penalty strike and a peach of a goal in added extra time alongwith Jeje Lalpekhlua’s strike enabled India to outmaneuver Kenya 3-0 in a tough contest.

Chhetri made history by becoming the second Indian ever to bag 100 International caps. Chhetri’s shot from distance after Jeje had caused panic in the opposition defence, went inches over the bar. Already assured of a place in the final, India will next play higher-ranked New Zealand in their last round-robin fixture on Thursday.

Twitter exploded after India’s ‘spectacular’ victory and here are the best reactions:

What a fantastic victory. Congratulations @chetrisunil11 on your 100th international match and for making it extra special with the two goals and a fantastic victory in front of a packed stadium. Great news for @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/f5isKrYxdi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 June 2018

Congratulations team india that indeed was a spectacular victory ! Congrats @chetrisunil11 on your 100th international game and those extra special goals ! Game On ⚽️👉 #INDvKEN @IndianFootball — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 4 June 2018

A rallying cry…full house. Responded with a clinical performance. Well done, captain @chetrisunil11, you’re a ?? Keep Shining…you and your men have made India proud. #INDvKEN #Chettri100 ??????? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 June 2018

Thanks to Mumbai rains and Sunil Chhetri, lot of people now know that Football is not impacted by Duckworth Lewis. #INDvKEN — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) 4 June 2018

What a fabulous victory for @IndianFootball . 3-0 , brilliant from @chetrisunil11 in his 100th international match. Great atmosphere in the ground as well. #INDvKEN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 June 2018

Congratulations @chetrisunil11 ???? All the best to you and to team India ???? #INDvKEN — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) 4 June 2018

What a sight. What a heartwarming sight. More than this 3-0 win against Kenya, it feels great to see the packed house in Mumbai and the champion @chetrisunil11 himself acknowledging it. Lets keep the passion flowing. Congratulations Guys. #IndianFootball #INDvKEN #BleedBlue. — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) 4 June 2018

61 goals in 100 games! What a astonishing feat by @chetrisunil11. You have really made the Nation proud. Indian football is in good hands! ???? #INDvKEN #Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/xZPjxtyvyA — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 4 June 2018

.@chetrisunil11: Thank you so much to the fans! You have no idea what this means. A little bit of appreciation goes a long way. We’re going to give everything for our country. #INDvKEN #BackTheBlue #Chhetri100 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 4 June 2018

Way to go boys!! That was a spectacular match team India! @chetrisunil11, scoring twice in your 100th match is no simple feat…what a performance! @IndianFootball #INDvKEN — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 4, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd