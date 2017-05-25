A City United: Manchester City keep rivalry aside to pay tribute to Europa League winners United

Putting aside the rivalry, City tweeted a picture from their official account that said ACityUnited. (Source: Twitter) Putting aside the rivalry, City tweeted a picture from their official account that said ACityUnited. (Source: Twitter)

After Manchester United won the Europa League on Wednesday, rival club Manchester City showed signs of solidarity, congratulating them for their achievement.

Putting aside the rivalry, City tweeted a picture from their official account that said ACityUnited, with ‘City’ in blue colour while ‘United’ in the Red Devils’ home colour. The hashtag has been circulating on the social media following the terror attack in the Manchester Arena on Monday.

A suspected suicide bombing at the end of pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert claimed 22 lives including that of children, laving around 60 injured. ISIS later claimed the responsiblity for the attack.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrik Mkhitaryan in each half of the game against Ajax gave the Red Devils their first Europa League crown and the first European trophy since 2008.

With the win, United booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the next season after finishing at the sixth position in the Premier League.

Both the teams had earlier expressed condolences at the terrible attack, that is claimed to be the worst in the city in many years. United too had posted a picture of the players holding a banner saying ‘Manchester – A City United’ after their match as the players dedicated the win to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

