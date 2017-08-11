A billion dollars worth of footballing legs

English clubs have spent £1.2 billion in transfer-spending — a record this summer. (representational photo) English clubs have spent £1.2 billion in transfer-spending — a record this summer. (representational photo)

English clubs have spent £1.2 billion in transfer-spending — a record this summer— and the figure is expected to further inflate before the August 31 deadline. Arsenal will face Leicester City on the opening night of the Premier League on Friday. Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United — will once again fight for the title unless a dark horse overturns huge odds, like Leicester City did two seasons back, and scripts fairytale. West Ham United could pull off a surprise this term after some smart inclusions during close season. Here’s a look at how the managers have been spending their money to shore up their squads.

Chelsea

The defending champions have offloaded 28 players, including Nemanja Matic for £40 million to direct title rivals, United. The Serbian played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s two title wins in three years. Matic wanted to re-join his old boss, Jose Mourinho, and the club owner, Roman Abramovich, sanctioned his transfer, much to Chelsea coach Antonio Conte’s chagrin. To make matters worse, the Blues have so far brought in only four players, although Alvaro Morata has arrived from Real Madrid to lead the line, in place of Diego Costa, who has become a persona non grata at the Bridge.

Amount spent: £110.5 mn

£58.5 million on Morata, £36 million for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and £31.5 million for centre-half Antonio Rudiger, while goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined as a free agent.

William Hill Odds: 7/2

Manchester City

It had to be a mass clearout at the Etihad. Last season was the bedding in period for Pep Guardiola in English football. His philosophy would be judged this year. And this is now Pep’s Manchester City with the exits of 26 players including seniors like Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Bacary Sagna. But Guardiola has bought superbly; from Bernardo Silva to Benjamin Mendy. Six players have been brought in and interestingly, close to £125 million have been spent on three side backs, Mendy, Danilo and Kyle Walker. Guardiola has also addressed the goalkeeping problems by signing 23-year-old Brazilian, Ederson.

Amount spent: £200 mn

£51.7 million on Mendy, £46 million for Walker, £45 million for winger Bernardo Silva, £36 million for young keeper Ederson, £27 million for right back Danilo and £10.8 million for central midfielder Douglas Luiz.

William Hill odds: 7/4.

Liverpool

England’s most decorated Champions League side are back to where they belong and Jurgen Klopp seemed to have concentrated on value addition during close season. Eight players have departed the club including the senior-most Lucas Leiva. Mohamed Salah has arrived from Roma as a marquee signing. Liverpool have also roped in Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson. But a lot will depend on how the club reacts to Barcelona’s £90 million bid for Philippe Coutinho. The manager has rejected the offer, but when the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling, it’s difficult to hold on for long.

Amount spent: £50 million

£42 million for winger Mohamed Salah.

William Hill odds: 12/1

West Ham united

Slaven Bilic has proved to be smart during close season, after a below par Hammers performance last term. Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Sead Haksabanovic – West Ham look pretty decent on the pitch with loads of experience. Bilic has relied on proven performers.

Amount spent: £40.8 mn

£20 million on winger Arnautovic, £16 million for Hernandez, £2 million on Hart’s loan fee, £2.7 million on midfielder Haksabanovic and Zabaleta on a free transfer.

William Hill odds: 300/1

Manchester United

The fallen giants have returned to the Champions League by virtue of their Europa League triumph last term. Mourinho’s strategy is based on spending big on transfers. The United manager has snatched Romelu Lukaku from right under the noses of his former club Chelsea. Like Paul Pogba last term, the Belgian is Mourinho’s prize catch this season. He had to buy a striker though for his goal-shy team that had only 54 goals in the Premier League last year. Matic from Chelsea could be good replacement for Michael Carrick but Victor Lindelof has already been branded as a flop by some United fans after his comical defending against Real Madrid in the Super Cup. Overall, United so far have brought in three players and offloaded eight including Wayne Rooney to Everton.

Amount spent: £147.9 mn

£75 million for Lukaku , £40 million on Matic and £40 million for Lindelof

William Hill odds: 10/3

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino’s side played beautiful football last season but the title remained elusive. Squad depth had been a problem. But the club is yet to break the cheque book, while they have released six players including the likes of Kyle Walker and Nabil Bentaleb. At present their squad size is 21, too thin for a Champions League team.

Amount spent: 0

William Hill odds: 10/1

Arsenal

Out of the European elites for the first time under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal should be aiming redemption this season. Wenger’s close season strategy basically focused on retaining the stars like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon has come on board.

Amount spent: £47.7 mn

£47.7 million on Lacazette, a centre-forward.

William Hill odds: 12/1

