34 players called for India senior national team camp

The Indian football team will be camping in Chennai prior to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers fixture, which is scheduled for September 5, with five new faces being called.

After back-to-back wins against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in the first two fixtures, India will fly to Macau for their third game of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifiers Group A match.

It’ll be the first senior national team camp for Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh who showed their grit in the recently-concluded AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

Out of the 34 players who are called upon by Constantine for the forthcoming camp, there are 10 players who have donned the National colours in the recent AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

The list of probables as follows:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith, T P Rehenesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalruatthara, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh

Midfielders: Dhanapal Ganesh, Jackichand Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

