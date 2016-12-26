20-member Delhi team for sub-junior National Football

COSCO India has sponsored the kits of the team. (Source: File) COSCO India has sponsored the kits of the team. (Source: File)

Defender Vedant Singh Basera will lead a 20-member Delhi team in the sub-junior National Football Championships scheduled to begin from Tuesday in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) selection committee, after a 15-day open selection trials camp, announced the squad with defender Faizab as vice-captain.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Deepak Kumar, Parth Panwar, Aryaman Singh.

Defenders: Arya Yadav, Vedany Singh Basera (captain), Chaitanya Bahuguna, Samyak, Aditya Shrkhar, Faizyab (vice-captain).

Midfielders: Prachaet Sharma, Bodhisattva, Rudransh Bisht, Ayush Tyagi, Sumit Dinkar, Yanav Lall.

Forwards: Keshav Vaidya, Ashu, Martin Chetty, Valmik Puri, Sunny.

Stand-byes: Vedant Goyal, Aryan Singh, Chakshdeep Singh. Officials: Uttam Singh Negi (Coach), Sabir Ali (Manager).