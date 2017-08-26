Only in Express

10-man Watford hang on to draw with Brighton and Hove Albion

Watford played with 10 men for three-quarters of the game but held on comfortably for a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

By: Reuters | Published:August 26, 2017 11:33 pm
Watford's plans were undermined again when Cathcart was injured.
Watford played with 10 men for three-quarters of the game but held on comfortably for a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Uruguayan defender Miguel Britos was sent off for a wild tackle on Anthony Knockaert midway through the first half, home manager Marco Silva responding by subbing the skilful Nordin Amrabat for defender Craig Cathcart.

Watford’s plans were undermined again when Cathcart was injured and had to be replaced by Andre Carrillo for his debut having signed on loan from Benfica.

Either side of Britos’s red card Brighton hit the woodwork, first with Knockaert then through Tomer Hemed, but they struggled to carve out opportunities against a Watford side who defended deeply.

