Will encourage all school students to come and watch FIFA U-17 World Cup, says Vijay Goel

Union Minister for Sports, Vijay Goel has allayed fears of a low turnout at the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup which will be held in India. He also assured that everything is being done so that the venue in Delhi – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gets a good attendance attendance.

Addressing the media Vijay Goel said, “90 percent of work is complete but still I have asked for timelines, that when they will hand over the stadium so that we are ready to host the tournament even tomorrow. I have inspected the entire stadium and given my views,” Goel said.

“As far as ticket sales in Delhi are concerned, I will encourage all school students to come and watch live all the matches. In that regard, I am calling a meeting of all schools and with this agenda,” he added.

Earlier Vijay Goel had expressed satisfaction over the preparation of stadiums and said, “I am quite satisfied with the progress here, though some finishing touches are needed. They will finish everything by 30 May,” Goel told a news conference after an inspection of the stadium and training centres at the Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre Complex.

“At SAI Complex, some work related to changing room and floodlights are being done. I have given them instructions to finish work by 30 May.”

Vijay Goel also informed that while the opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium in Delhi, the closing happening in Kolkata. He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be requested to come for the inauguration.

