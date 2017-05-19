We will be installing more football balloons in the run-up to FIFA U-17 World Cup: Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel spoke after installing a huge football balloon in the heart of the Capital as part of a build-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October. (Source: Twitter) Vijay Goel spoke after installing a huge football balloon in the heart of the Capital as part of a build-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October. (Source: Twitter)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, along with Manipur Chief Minster N Biren Singh, boxer Vijender Singh and cricketer Mohammad Kaif, was present in New Delhi at the installation of a big ‘Football Balloon’ to promote FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Talking about the importance, Goel said that this is the perfect time to promote and popularise this kind of event. “We will be installing more football balloons in the run- up to the event. It is the first time that a FIFA World Cup has come to India and there cannot be a better time to popularise football in the country,” said Goel.

Goel further added that he will continue to make surprise visits at venues used for Commonwealth Games 2010. Earlier, the IG Stadium drew a lot of criticism for the pathetic condition of the toilets.

“I have issued strict instructions to the venue administrators. I made a flying visit during the wrestling event and I will be making more such surprise visits during future events in all the CWG venues,” Goel told PTI during a promotional event for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Under-17 football World Cup is scheduled to take place in October. Earlier, Puyol officially initiated the release by handing over the first ticket to Gauri Bhaduri, the descendant of Shibdas Bhaduri who captained a barefooted Mohun Bagan team to victory over British team East Yorkshire Regiment in 1911.

