U-17 World Cup trophy tour to begin in New Delhi from August 17

The local organising committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup said on Monday that the six-city trophy tour for the trophy will begin from August 17 in New Delhi. The near 9,000 kms distance will be covered from August 17 to September 26, during the trophy tour. The trophy will be on display for the fans in all six host cities. India will play all their group matches in New Delhi. In the capital, the trophy will be on display for six days, till August 22.

The tour will continue with its second destination being Guwahati from August 24-29, followed by the passionate football city of Kolkata – which will be playing host to the final. The trophy will be on display there from August 31 to September 5. Goa features second last on the list, from September 14-19. Kochi will be the last stop, where the trophy will be on display from September 21-26 where the 40-day tour ends.

It is India’s first ever FIFA tournament which will be hosted from October 6 to 28. The chairman of the local organising committee, Praful Patel, expressed his views regarding the trophy tour, “The trophy experience will mark the last phase of our event promotion and it is very important, because it will give the fans around the country the opportunity to get up close to the same official winner’s trophy that the captain of the winning team of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be lifting on 28 October in Kolkata.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and we hope that people can come in large numbers to the display locations in

the host cities.” he concluded.

In the next two months, countless Indian fans will get a chance to see the trophy in six different cities. The FIFA chief commercial officer Phillipe Le Floc’h said, “This initiative is about bringing the excitement of the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy experience closer to India’s fans in the run up to this milestone competition.

“The trophy embodies both the dreams of the best U-17 players in the world and those of millions of Indian fans who

will be hosting the football world in October,” he signed off.

