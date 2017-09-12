Only in Express

U-17 World Cup organisers to invite ex-players in every match

LOC official said, "We will go by the names provided to us by the state association. They are the best people to ascertain the veracity of record requests at all venues. This is a standard followed in all the six venues."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 6:11 pm
fifa u-17 world cup, fifa, u-17 world cup, football players, salt lake stadium, u-17 world cup tickets, football, sports news, indian express FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in October in India. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

FIFA Under-17 World Cup’s Local Organising Committee have decided to invite former footballers of the city who have represented India to witness the tournament that is set to take place in October.

The LOC has asked for a list of players who have represented the country from the Indian Football Association, the football governing body of West Bengal. The state is not the only one of the six venues to follow this pattern. All the six states have decided to call their former footballers to the event that will be hosted from October 6-28.

An official of the LOC told PTI, “We will go by the names provided to us by the state association. They are the best people to ascertain the veracity of record requests at all venues. This is a standard followed in all the six venues.”

The LOC also plans to invite a – 84-year-old Pannalal Chatterjee and his 75-year-old wife Chaitali – who have witnessed every World Cup since 1982, that took place in Spain.

Former Indian footballer and coach PK Banerjee said on Tuesday that even though he has not seen the U-17 players play, he will back them at the upcoming U-17 World Cup that is being hosted by India in October.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 