U-17 World Cup organisers to invite ex-players in every match

FIFA Under-17 World Cup’s Local Organising Committee have decided to invite former footballers of the city who have represented India to witness the tournament that is set to take place in October.

The LOC has asked for a list of players who have represented the country from the Indian Football Association, the football governing body of West Bengal. The state is not the only one of the six venues to follow this pattern. All the six states have decided to call their former footballers to the event that will be hosted from October 6-28.

An official of the LOC told PTI, “We will go by the names provided to us by the state association. They are the best people to ascertain the veracity of record requests at all venues. This is a standard followed in all the six venues.”

The LOC also plans to invite a – 84-year-old Pannalal Chatterjee and his 75-year-old wife Chaitali – who have witnessed every World Cup since 1982, that took place in Spain.

Former Indian footballer and coach PK Banerjee said on Tuesday that even though he has not seen the U-17 players play, he will back them at the upcoming U-17 World Cup that is being hosted by India in October.

