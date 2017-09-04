Sachin Tendulkar features in FIFA U-17 World Cup official song

FIFA Under-17 World Cup’s official song features Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: File) FIFA Under-17 World Cup’s official song features Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: File)

Ahead of the beginning of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the official song of the tournament ‘Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal’ was launched amidst much fanfare. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya the song has been composed by Pritam. The song depicts the vibrancy and uniqueness of India and also celebrates its diversity. The video also features stars like Sachin Tendulkar and Bhaichung Bhutia among others. Apart from this the song also features the members of the entertainment industry, including, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Papon, Mika and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

After the launch, Rajesh Kaul, President Distribution and Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are ecstatic to be the first broadcasters in history to collaborate with FIFA to co-create an Official Song for a FIFA tournament. From the very beginning of this association, we have worked closely with the LOC/FIFA to ensure that FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 is a monumental success.”

AIFF President and LOC Chairman Praful Patel said, “We are doing everything in our capacity to make this the biggest sporting event in India and I am sure the Official Song will help increase and broaden the appeal of the first ever FIFA tournament in India.”

The U-17 World Cup, the first FIFA tournament to be held in India, will be played across six venues from October 6-28.

