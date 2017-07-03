PV Sindhu excited to be a part of FIFA U-17 World Cup draw

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 3, 2017 11:48 pm
India’s badminton superstar PV Sindhu has stated that she is excited to be a part of the draw for the FIFA u-17 World Cup which will be held in Mumbai in the coming week. In a message on social media, Sindhu wrote, “Excited to not only witness but also be a part of Indian sporting history at the Draw for #FIFAU17WC. #FootballTakesOver Mumbai on 7th July”.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd