PV Sindhu excited to be a part of FIFA U-17 World Cup draw

PV Sindhu is excited to be a part of the upcoming event in Mumbai (Source: File) PV Sindhu is excited to be a part of the upcoming event in Mumbai (Source: File)

India’s badminton superstar PV Sindhu has stated that she is excited to be a part of the draw for the FIFA u-17 World Cup which will be held in Mumbai in the coming week. In a message on social media, Sindhu wrote, “Excited to not only witness but also be a part of Indian sporting history at the Draw for #FIFAU17WC. #FootballTakesOver Mumbai on 7th July”.

