Mumbai enjoys FIFA U-17 Trophy experience at Gateway of India

FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy experience in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter) FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy experience in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Enthusiastic Mumbaikars on Sunday reached the iconic Gateway of India to have a glimpse of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 trophy that was kept there on Sunday. Present at the occasion were also Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde, President of Mumbai District Football Association and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and CEO of Western India Football Association (WIFA), Henry Menezes.

The city reached the Gateway of India along with the above mentioned dignitaries to be a part of the Under-17 World Cup Trophy experience and click pictures with the Trophy that the winner of the tournament set to take place in October will be awarded.

On Saturday, the U-17 World Cup trophy was placed at the Mumbai Football Arena at Andheri Sports Complex so that the children participating in the Mission XI Million festival could be a part of the Trophy experience, seeing the Winner’s trophy up-close.

Earlier this week, FIFA legends Carlos Valderrama, Emmanuel Amuneke, Fernando Morientes, Jorge Campos and Marcel Desailly were in Navi Mumbai to play an exhibition match at the DY Patil Stadium.

The silverware will now be moved to Goa for display and will travel to different cities of the host country India from September 15 to 17. India is hosting a FIFA World Cup for the first time and the team will be participating in the tournament, which begins on October 6 in Navi Mumbai and Delhi.

The six venues are Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi and Goa.

