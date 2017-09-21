Only in Express

Mexico U-17 team members and families safe, to arrive on October 4

Mexico football team, who are preparing for the U-17 World Cup in Spain, will arrive in Kolkata as per schedule on October 4 for their group F matches at the Salt Lake Stadium.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:September 21, 2017 10:46 pm
Mexico football team, Salt Lake stadium, FIFA 2017 World Cup U-17, Mexico City Mexico are clubbed with England, Chile and Iraq in Group F in the upcoming tournament. (Source: File)
India-bound Mexico team members and their families are safe after the devastating earthquake and their World Cup U-17 team will reach Kolkata on October 4.

“All the families of U-17 Mexican delegation are fine, thank god,” Mexico team’s press coordinator Valvanera Garcia Cuevas told PTI in an email communication.

The team, who are preparing for the U-17 World Cup in Spain, will arrive in Kolkata as per schedule on October 4 for their group F matches at the Salt Lake Stadium. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico, 123km from the Mexico City, in Puebla state on September 19.

At least 230 people have been killed across the region, even as the rescue crews continue to search for survivors. Mexico are clubbed with England, Chile and Iraq in Group F in the upcoming tournament.

