Mamata Banerjee inaugurates renovated Salt Lake Stadium

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the newly renovated Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, which is scheduled to host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup next month, from the mini secretariat in Siliguri.

By: PTI | Published:September 12, 2017 11:51 pm
Banerjee described the stadium, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, as "new jewel in the crown" of stadiums in the world.
Banerjee described the stadium, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, as “new jewel in the crown” of stadiums in the world.

“It is a new jewel in the crown of great sporting stadiums in the world. My best wishes to all,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Salt Lake Stadium, which will host the Fifa U-17 World Cup final on October 28, was handed over to the event’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Sunday.

The stadium is one of the six venues to stage the tournament. A senior PWD official said the state government spent over Rs 100 crore for the renovation of the stadium.

