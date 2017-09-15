Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches ‘Maharashtra Mission 1 Million’

According to Devendra Fadnavis, the Mission will help in overall development of the state. (Source: Twitter) According to Devendra Fadnavis, the Mission will help in overall development of the state. (Source: Twitter)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched the ‘Maharashtra Mission 1 Million’ initiative under which over 10 lakh students across the state will play football.

Fadnavis, for a brief while, kicked the ball around at the Bombay Gymkhana with the “dabbawalas” of the megapolis on the occasion in the presence of State Sports minister, Vinod Tawde.

Students from various schools, including visually challenged ones, played football as small showers failed to dampen their spirit. Fadnavis said, “The FIFA U17 World Cup is happening for the first time in the country and Maharashtra.

To support it, it was decided by Tawde to start Mission 1 Million, under which 10 lakh students will play football, and it has started today. The entire Maharashtra has become Pro football.”

FIFA U17 World Cup is set to kick off next month. According to Fadnavis, the Mission will not only create football players and lovers of the game, but will also help in overall development of the state.

Under the initiative, the state government aims to ensure that children come out in open spaces and play, Tawde had recently told reporters.

