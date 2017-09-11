FIFA U-17 World Cup: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches host city logo for Navi Mumbai

FIFA U-17 World Cup Navi Mumbai City Logo was launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. FIFA U-17 World Cup Navi Mumbai City Logo was launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched the Host City Logo for Navi Mumbai, one of the six venues of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, a day after the Winner’s Trophy was displayed at the Gateway of India for the general public of Mumbai.

Also present at the ceremony were Yuva Sena chief and Mumbai Football District Association president Aaditya Thackeray, along with President of DY Patil Sports Academy Vijay Patel. Tournament Director of the LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Javier Ceppi said that now the City Logo can be used to promote the event all around the city. “It’s great that Navi Mumbai has also launched its image for the World Cup. Now they can use the Host City Logo all around the city for promoting the event. Hon’ble Chief Minister confirmed all his support and promised that the Government of Maharashtra will also heavily use this for promoting the Event all around Mumbai and the State, which is fantastic, and will ensure massive attention for the Tournament.”

“With this, we are confident that all people from the State will take this once in a lifetime opportunity and come to Dr DY Patil Stadium to watch all matches”.

Happy to launch host city Logo for #FIFAU17WC this morning at Mantralaya !#Mission1Million #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/W8DpoEXtxl — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) 11 September 2017

Earlier this week, FIFA legends Carlos Valderrama, Emmanuel Amuneke, Fernando Morientes, Jorge Campos and Marcel Desailly were in Navi Mumbai to play an exhibition match at the DY Patil Stadium.

The six venues are Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi and Goa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd