FIFA U-17 World Cup: Kolkata to show its true colours as Brazil take on England

Abhijit Mondal, a five-time I-League winner for Dempo SC, was in the middle of a snaking queue that stretched about a half a kilometre from the Salt Lake Stadium Gate No. 4 ticket counter. The line gradually swelled up as fans came to collect the tickets they had booked online for the Brazil-England Under-17 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. A little over 35,000 tickets were put online after the match shifted from Guwahati to Kolkata. No counter sale was on offer.

Those who stood in the queue were mostly college students and office-goers. They took the day off their work to rejoice Kolkata’s stroke of luck in terms of hosting a marquee fixture. One had to feel for Guwahati and the fans there, but Kolkata football lovers seemed to have very little time for sympathy. Rather, the conversation was about how they would support Brazil despite their strong allegiance to various Premier League clubs.

For England, the venue switch is like returning to familiar territory. They had been based here for close to two weeks and played three group league fixtures and their Round of 16 game. They received strong support in all their matches and left with an all-win record. But as Mondal said: “We grew up supporting Brazil in the World Cups. So can’t ditch Brazil. And it’s a huge bonus for us that Brazil would be playing three matches in Kolkata inside seven days. Even if they lose tomorrow, they would feature in the third-place playoff.”

Indeed, it’s difficult for Kolkatans to ‘ditch’ Brazil in a World Cup, albeit at the U-17 level. It’s an age-old bond that started with Brazil’s annexation of the Jules Rimet Trophy, movie theatres showing capsules of the ‘Giants of Brazil’, Pele coming to Kolkata in 1977, and the romanticism that is attached to Brazilian football. Of late, Brazil have changed their style and incorporated many virtues of European football. Even this U-17 team starts with a single striker. But fan following never dropped. “I feel really happy as support was beautiful for us in the last game (against Germany),” Brazil midfielder Victor Bobsin said.

England U-17 coach Steve Cooper said tongue-in-cheek, “We have to look forward to playing a game in front of a small crowd.” Top Premier League clubs have huge fan following in Kolkata — all over India for that matter — and club culture would ensure that the Poms get decent support from the stands. A Manchester United fan wanting to see Angel Gomes controlling the midfield, or a Liverpool supporter rooting for Rhian Brewster to score, or a Chelsea faithful hoping for Marc Guehi’s defensive success wouldn’t be unusual. But the atmosphere would be overwhelmingly in favour of Brazil, support-wise, and even the England team management know that. They, however, take it in a positive way.

“It would be a great experience for the players to come into an environment where they have to win over the crowd and quieten the crowd. Maybe, they can turn around and support us. We will thrive on that. It won’t affect our performance at all.” Cooper said.

Being part of Premier League clubs, where fans are at each other’s throats during a game of football, has toughened the colts. Also, England are offering an exciting brand of football, based on possession and creativity. A tally of 15 goals in five matches is testament to their attacking intent. The 4-1 hiding of USA in the last game gives them even more confidence.

Total football

It is learnt that Brazil have been advised by the authorities not to go close to the stands while celebrating. A few water pouches were thrown at Paulinho as he climbed up the fence to celebrate his match-winning goal against Germany in the last game, and the team has been told to choose discretion as the better part of valour.

For boys aged 16-17, it would be tough to control their emotions in a tight game and Brazil want to woo the fans in the typical Brazilian way. Their approach, however, is based on ‘total football’, with every outfield player attacking during a forward move and all 10 defending, when the opponents have the ball. “Our concept is that, when we have the ball we attack and when we don’t have the ball all the players have to defend. This is balance. All players have to be committed with the defensive system and offensive system,” Amadeu elaborated.

Brazil so far have scored 11 goals and conceded only two, both from set-plays. Against Germany, after a sterile first half, they showed how the young players could adapt to a tactical switch. Lincoln dazzled with his versatility. A No. 9, the 16-year-old Flamengo boy can play as a No. 10 as well. He can stretch the play to the wings and set up opportunities from there. He is already being compared to Adriano, the former Inter Milan striker, who also played his youth football at Flamengo.

England’s response could be their No. 9, Brewster, who netted a hat-trick against USA. The youngster has already passed the test of character with flying colours. Against Mexico, he missed a sitter and then compensated with a 25-yard beauty to open England’s account.

Against Japan, he volunteered to take the first shot in the penalty shootout despite the fact that he missed one in the U-17 European Championship final shootout against Spain. For Liverpool diehards, it would be a tricky choice to pick between Lincoln and Brewster.

There’s a perception in football that overbearing physical presence can take Brazil out of their comfort zone. Traditional English football, on the other hand, revels in physicality. Although Cooper said, “I don’t think there’s massive difference, tactically, physically and technically”, he might tell his boys to get physical if the situation demands it. This could infuriate a large segment of the Salt Lake Stadium. But the Premier League and England fans, assembled in little pockets, may like it.

