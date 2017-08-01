Kochi is the happiest as it hosts three of the biggest title contenders of FIFA U-17 World Cup: Javier Ceppi

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held in six cities. (Source: File) The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held in six cities. (Source: File)

With the countdown to the Under-17 World Cup has begun, the excitement surrounding the global event is increasing by the day. Among the venues, Kochi seems like the place to be for football fans as the city gears up to host the group matches of nations like Brazil, Spain and Germany in the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi spoke at a press conference and said, “One city located in the southern part of India was surely the happiest. The city with some crazy football fans is not only getting an opportunity to witness a FIFA tournament live for the first time in their city but also getting a chance to probably host three of the biggest title contenders with Brazil, Spain and Germany all set to play their group stage games between October 7 and 13”.

“To be honest, a Brazil versus Spain game in a World Cup is as big as it gets and fans in Kochi need to step up and show the true spirit that we know it for,” he added.

Commenting on the ticket sales, Ceppi said, “We want Kochi to support all teams, we have not seen it yet, we thought we are going to see a sell out for all Brazil matches. Brazil, Spain as well as Germany are playing in Kochi and we were expecting a sell out in two hours like we saw in Kolkata.”

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that the third phase of the ticket sales started on July 21 with individual match tickets at 25 per cent discount.

