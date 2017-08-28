Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Kochi Host City Logo for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the host city logo for Kochi, one of the venues of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017. The logo represents and reflects Kochi’s identity and will be a valuable tool in linking the local community in a global World Cup.

Alongside the FIFA U-17 World Cup India official emblem, it will form a crucial link in the promotions and communications regarding the host city.

Speaking about the logo and the tournament that begins in less than 40 days’ time, Vijayan today said, “I am happy to launch the logo here today and rest assured, this is just the start. There are more things to look forward to, that are coming up in the next few days in the lead up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. “We are happy with the ongoing preparations for FIFA U-17 World Cup. The work is going on smoothly. We want to be great hosts for all the teams that come to Kochi for the World Cup, and the international audience.”

Exuding his thoughts on the Logo, tournament director LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Javier Ceppi added, “The host city Logo will allow all football fans in Kochi to have a local flavour and will be critical in the promotion of the tournament. “We are very appreciative of honourable chief minister Shri Vijayan for launching this image that was specially created for the World Cup. Now, we would like for this to go everywhere in the state because this is Kochi’s image for the tournament.”

Also present at the launch were IM Vijayan, former Indian national team Captain, AC Moideen, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Industries, Government of Kerala, CN Mohanan, Chairman of GCDA and KMI Mather, Vice President of AIFF.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will host eight matches this October that will feature football powerhouses Brazil, Spain and Germany among others.

