India will make their country proud at U-17 World Cup, says Chile coach Hernan Caputto

India under-17 managed a 1-1 draw against Chile under-17 in their Torneo de 4 Naciones Tournament tour in Mexico City and the Chilean coach Hernan Caputto during an interaction with PTI hailed India’s performance.

“It was a very difficult match, the way India approached the match was very interesting. We started 1-0, we had some chances, but India came out and started putting pressure on us with very fast transitions and in a counterattack they scored,” he said

“It was deserving, India are a team who will compete and make their country proud, you can tell there is a lot of work from Luis and what he has achieved with their players,” he added.

Talking about the Indian side, he admitted that Luis Norton de Matos’ team is a competitive side. “India are a very competitive team. It’s coach, Luis Norton de Matos, has given the team an interesting model of play, with players that are fast and technically sound,” said Hernan Caputto.

“About Chile, we want to keep on growing and improving, the tournament in Mexico was a very good experience and will give the team a benchmark of what we can find in the World Cup,” the Argentine-born Chilean said.

India will host under-17 football World Cup later this year and mentioning about Kolkata, Caputto said that his side is happy to have been drawn there as their venue.

“We really liked Kolkata… It is a city with very warm people who love football. We are privileged and happy to have been drawn there as our venue and we hope that everyone from the ‘City of Joy’ can make Chile their team for the World Cup, because we want to identify ourselves with the spirit of their people,” he said.

“We are preparing ourselves to represent Chile in the best possible way and we hope to compete to the best of our ability. We are sure that people will appreciate the passion and effort we will put in every single game during the World Cup,” he concluded.

