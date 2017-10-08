India vs Colombia, Today’s FIFA U-17 World Cup Football Match, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live TV coverage

FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia: India’s next opponents in the U-17 World Cup are Colombia. (Source: AIFF release) FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia: India’s next opponents in the U-17 World Cup are Colombia. (Source: AIFF release)

India’s second match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup is against Colombia. As was the case against the United States, India will be starting this match as the underdogs. But this time, they will be facing a side in need of winning the match to go through to the next round. Colombia may have lost only 1-0 to Ghana but they were pretty much off the pace in that match. India’s only failing against the USA was their obvious lack of experience playing in a big match atmosphere against a top quality team. All three goals came out of momentary lapses from the Indian defensive lineups. Colombia will hence be facing that have been made wiser by that 3-0 defeat and with practically nothing to lose. (India vs Colombia Live score)

When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia?

FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia is on Monday, October 9.

What time is the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia?

The live broadcast of the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia will start at 8 PM (IST).

What channel will air the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports.

Where is the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

How do I follow the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Colombia live online?

The match will be streamed live on Sonyliv.com. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

