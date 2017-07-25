India U17 team will be the dark horse at the World Cup, says Vijay Goel

India will play their group games in the FIFA U17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. (Source: PTI) India will play their group games in the FIFA U17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. (Source: PTI)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel believes India U17 team will enter the FIFA U17 World Cup as the dark horses. He also emphasised that the team is ready and continues to work hard for the upcoming extravaganza having toured multiple countries as part of exposure games. It is the first time that India are hosting a FIFA event.

“The Under-17 team looks ready for the tournament. Their preparation has been on the right track. They already toured 10-12 countries in the run up to the event. They will prove dark horse in the tournament,” Goel said in a meeting with the side at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in the capital.

He further said the youngsters can draw motivation from the women’s cricket team who reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup despite not being considered as contenders going into the tournament. Even though the women failed to go all the way to glory, their passage into the final has earned plaudits – including by Goel. “The performance of the women’s cricket team in the World Cup should give them (Under-17 team) inspiration. The women cricketers were so near to the title. The whole country is proud of their performance,” he said.

The U17 World Cup will begin from October 6 and the final is scheduled for October 28. India are placed in Group A alongside Colombia, Ghana and USA with the hosts opening their campaign against the United States in New Delhi.

India U17 team are present are readying themselves for a four-nation tournament in Mexico in August which also features Mexico, Columbia and Chile.

