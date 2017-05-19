India U-17 football team beat Italy 2-0

The Indian U-17 team managed to blank Italy 2-0. (Source: AIFF Media) The Indian U-17 team managed to blank Italy 2-0. (Source: AIFF Media)

The Indian U-17 team have defeated the Italian U-17 team 2-0 in a friendly in Arizo, Italy. India struck once in both halves to seal what is their first win in the Exposure tour of Europe that they have undertaken ahead of the U-17 World Cup in October.

Abhijit Sarkar gave India the lead in the 31st minute. India then pushed for a second goal but Italy managed to keep them out and keep the deficit to one goal at half time. India had a few chances to go ahead even in the early minutes of the first half and the it was the same story in the second too.

In the 59th minute, Aniket missed a one versus one chance against the Italian goalkeeper after he rounded the opposition custodian up but failed to convert. India were undeterred and kept the opposition goalkeeper busy.

In the 80th minute, the repeated attempts on goal finally bore fruit for India as Rahul scored from inside the box to double India’s lead and the scoreline read 2-0.

Italy looked second best throughout the match while India were a far cry from the team that only managed a 1-1 draw against a Paris based football club last week. Italy could not qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will be played in India between October 6 and 28, 2017. The tournament will be played across six venues across the country with Kochi being the latest to be confirmed as ready to host the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd