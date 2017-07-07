India get USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A in FIFA U-17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 World Cup draw was held in Mumbai. FIFA U-17 World Cup draw was held in Mumbai.

FIFA and Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup conducted the official draw of the tournament in Mumbai and hosts India were draw with the USA, Colombia and two-time champions Ghana in Group A of the competition. By virtue of the draw, India will kick-off their campaign against the USA on October 6 in New Delhi. The second match for India will be against Colombia on October 9 while the third and final group game will be against Ghana on October 12 in the national capital.

The tournament will kick-off with the first match between Colombia and Ghana (Group A) in New Delhi while New Zealand versus Turkey from Group B will take place in Mumbai.

The draw in Mumbai saw captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri and Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu alongside football greats Esteban Cambiasso and Nwanko Kanu.

While India’s group games will be help in New Delhi, five other cities will also hold the matches. Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata will host the other matches of the tournament which begins from October 6 and continues till 28. Kolkata will also host the final.

Four best third place teams from the six groups will join the two top teams from each group in the Roud of 16 which begins from October 16. Eight teams will play the quarter-finals on October 21 and 22.

The semi-finals will be held on October 25 in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai before the winners travel to Kolkata for the final on October 28. The city will also host the third position play-off game.

Group A: India, USA, Ghana, Colombia Group B: Turkey, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica Group D: North Korea, Niger, Brazil, Spain Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd