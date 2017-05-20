Latest News

From Virender Sehwag to Vijay Goel, sporting fraternity hails India’s U-17 football team’s win over Italy

The Indian U-17 team defeated the Italian U-17 team 2-0 in a friendly match.

The Indian under-17 football team defeated rivals Italy (under-17) 2-0 on Friday in a friendly match. India rode on goals from Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) to grab this win. This win has caught everyone’s attention and prompted the sports fraternity to hail the team’s efforts on social media handles. As a result congratulatory messages have also poured in, here is a look at some of them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Asian Football Confederation lavished their praises for the Indian colts which would surely motivate them to scale a newer height in the near future.

“A great result – well played India!”

Italy could not qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will be played in India between October 6 and 28, 2017. The tournament is scheduled to be played across six venues.

