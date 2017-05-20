From Virender Sehwag to Vijay Goel, sporting fraternity hails India’s U-17 football team’s win over Italy

India under-17 football team beat Italy under-17 2-0 in a friendly match. (Source: AIFF media) India under-17 football team beat Italy under-17 2-0 in a friendly match. (Source: AIFF media)

The Indian under-17 football team defeated rivals Italy (under-17) 2-0 on Friday in a friendly match. India rode on goals from Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) to grab this win. This win has caught everyone’s attention and prompted the sports fraternity to hail the team’s efforts on social media handles. As a result congratulatory messages have also poured in, here is a look at some of them.

First entering the 100 club & now India’s U-17 Team beats Italy’s U-17 Football Team. Way to go @IndianFootball #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/5iHFpa4b8s — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) 20 May 2017

Huge boost for India! @IndianFootball team of U17 lads won against Italy’s Football Team of U17 2-0! Congratulations #IndianFootball — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) 19 May 2017

This win is a big win for India and a boost before the U17 World Cup in India! @IndianFootball — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) 19 May 2017

Yaay ! We have beaten Italy.

Congratulations to the under 17 @IndianFootball on the spectacular victory. Italy ki idli ban gayi ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 May 2017

What a great occasion this ! Congratulations to the boys. Indeed historic. http://t.co/lHxikPrD9W — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 19 May 2017

Great result lads well done to the entire team http://t.co/13WlRP0RJ4 — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) 19 May 2017

Well done boys 💪🏻👍🏻 http://t.co/ekoYEd6xj7 — jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) 19 May 2017

Congratulations to our u-17 @IndianFootball for this inspirational win,keep working hard and more results like this will come.My best wishes — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) 19 May 2017

Many congratulations to our Indian U-17 boys football team who beat Italy 2:0 today. Hope this is a sign of things to come. #BleedBlue — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 19 May 2017

The Asian Football Confederation lavished their praises for the Indian colts which would surely motivate them to scale a newer height in the near future.

“A great result – well played India!”

Italy could not qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will be played in India between October 6 and 28, 2017. The tournament is scheduled to be played across six venues.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd