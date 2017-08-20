Only in Express

Football takes over India Gate, 2.5 lakh people turn up

An overwhelming 2.5 lakh people on Sunday turned up at the India Gate to get a glimpse of the glittering trophy, which will be presented to the winners of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

By: PTI | Published:August 20, 2017 10:09 pm
FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA U-17 World Cup schedule, sports news, football, Indian Express The tournament, the first FIFA event in the country, will be played between October 6 to 28. (Source: PTI)
After kicking off the Trophy Experience at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Saturday, the official winner’s trophy was put on display at the iconic India Gate on Sunday.

The response to what is the first leg of the six-venue tour was overwhelming with people getting a chance to pose with the silverware.

Present on the occasion, Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee said, “It’s been a fantastic start to the Trophy Experience. We have had over
200,000 people in Delhi who have had the opportunity to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup. “This is a massive promotional push and we’ve done it in a space that is extremely significant. India Gate is a landmark that resonates well because it honours heroes of India and we feel that people have responded quite nicely to it.”

The official winner’s trophy will make its way next to Guwahati where it will be on public display on August 26 and 27 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and Judge’s Field.

The tournament, the first FIFA event in the country, will be played between October 6 to 28.

