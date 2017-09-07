FIFA U17 World Cup will raise the profile of football in India, says

Bhaichung Bhutia claims that the upcoming under-17 world cup has resulted in a good impact across the nation. Bhaichung Bhutia claims that the upcoming under-17 world cup has resulted in a good impact across the nation.

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia claims that the upcoming under-17 world cup fever has gripped the country and it has also resulted in a good impact across the nation. Bhutia also believes that this event can be a game-changer for football in India.

Speaking to PTI, the former Indian skipper said, “This prestigious tournament will only help the country in its bid to raise the profile of football. If the players produce good results in the tournament, it will be a motivation for the country and the players to do even better.”

“In terms of organization, I see that the U-17 World Cup will be a successful one. I feel it is already a success,” Bhutia added.

“There has been a huge improvement in infrastructure at the grassroots level. More than 100 football academies have registered with the AIFF. More than 50 clubs have registered for the U-19 League (of the AIFF). It is all because of this U-17 World Cup,” he further added.

Commenting on India’s chances in the tournament, Bhutia claimed that it will be a tough battle ahead. “As far as the performance of the boys is concerned, it will be tough for them (to wriggle out of the group stage). But it is not impossible. They will have to play their best and you never know (what will happen) in football.” he concluded,

Meanwhile, the FIFA event will be held in New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Guwahati and Margao from October 6-28.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd