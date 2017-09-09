FIFA U-17 World Cup: Vinicius Junior included in Brazil squad

Vinicius Junior has been included in the Brazil U-17 squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Vinicius Junior has been included in the Brazil U-17 squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Brazil announced their 21-man squad for the U-17 World Cup which is all set to take place in India next month and included Flamengo sensation Vinicius Junior, who has signed a deal with Spanish reigning champions Real Madrid this summers.

The deal had made the then 16-year-old the second-most expensive signing from Brazil after Neymar, who had moved from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. Various European clubs including Barcelona had shown interest in the player but Spanish leaders were quick to act and fix the deal for what is estimated at around £38.7million from Flamengo.

The star kid will join his teammates a week prior to Brazil’s opening match against Spain in Kochi on October 7. Vinicius helped Brazil to become South American champions in Chile with seven goals. He finished the campaign as the highest scorer of the tournament.

Also included in the squad are Lincoln, who scored five goals during the qualifiers, Paulinho and Alan Souza Guimaraes (Alanzinho). Brazil have been placed in group D alongside Spain, Korea DPR and Niger.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Brazao (Cruzeiro), Lucas Alexandre (Vasco da Gama), Yuri Sena (Vitoria)

Defenders: Wesley (Flamengo), Luan Candido (Palmeiras), Weverson (Sao Paulo), Lucas Halter (Atletico Paranaense), Matheus Stockl (Atletico Mineiro), Rodrigo Guth (Atalanta, Italy), Vitor Eduardo (Palmeiras)

Midfielders: Alan de Souza (Palmeiras), Marcos Antonio (Atletico Paranaense), Rodrigo Nestor (Sao Paulo), Victor Bobsin (Gremio), Victor Yan (Santos), Vitinho (Corinthians)

Forwards: Brenner (Sao Paulo), Lincoln (Flamengo), Paulinho (Vasco da Gama), Vinicius Jr (Flamengo), Yuri Alberto (Santos).

