FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy to be at Gateway of India on Sunday

Mumbaikars can have a glimpse of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy at the iconic Gateway of India on Sunday evening. As part of the ongoing `Trophy Experience’ program, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner’s Trophy will be at the Gateway of India between 4 pm and 8 pm, a media release said.

India is hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time this year. The tournament will begin from October 6.

Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kochi, Goa and Kolkata are the six cities which will host matches.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri Sports Complex became host to the latest Mission XI Million Festival of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Students of different age groups from all around the megapolis came in batches and took part in small sided football games. Yuva Sena chief and president of the Mumbai District Football Association Aaditya Thackeray was present on the occasion.

