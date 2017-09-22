FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy arrives in Kerala

FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy arrived to enthrall soccer enthusiasts in Kerala. (Source: File) FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy arrived to enthrall soccer enthusiasts in Kerala. (Source: File)

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy arrived to enthral soccer enthusiasts in Kerala. Colourful programmes featuring the traditional art forms of Kerala was organised to welcome the trophy to the ‘God’s Own Country.’

Kerala Sports Minister AC Moideen unveiled the trophy at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium complex enabling the thousands of fans to see the Official Winners’ Trophy’ in person and pose in front of it for photos and selfies.

Representatives of the people and administrators of various sports bodies attended the function. Wide publicity campaign is being done through the sports clubs, schools and colleges about the event by the state department to make it a huge success in Kerala, the Minister

told reporters after unveiling the trophy.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will host eight matches this October that will feature football powerhouses Brazil, Spain and Germany among others.

