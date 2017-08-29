Only in Express

Security concerns? FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament chief Javier Ceppi, Assam Football Association secy argue over match venue

Javier Ceppi engaged in a verbal fight with Ankur Dutta, secretary of Assam Football Association, for giving out wrong information to the media over security concerns.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 29, 2017 2:12 pm
javier ceppi, fifa u-17 world cup, fifa u-17, u-17 world cup, assam football association, ankur dutta, football, sports news, indian express Javier Ceppi with Assam Football Association secretary Ankur Dutta. (Source: Screengrab)
FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament Director Javier Ceppi engaged in a verbal fight with Ankur Dutta, secretary of Assam Football Association, claiming that Dutta was giving out wrong information to the media over security concerns. This, soon after the host city’s logo was launched by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

Upset about Dutta giving negative comments to the Assamese media on the upcoming tournament, Ceppi alleged that Dutta was releasing false information and lying to the media over security arrangments for the tournament.

In the video that is going viral on Facebook, Dutta is heard saying, “There is some confusion among media about why India is playing in Delhi. This is a major issue. Why are India playing all their matches in Delhi?”

To which an angry Ceppi replied, “No, you have been telling the media that there has been a meaning to shift matches to Assam because of a directive of Ministry of Home Affairs. That is a very serious matter. And we take it very seriously.” “Why India is playing in Delhi is not because of security concerns… why did you have to tell Assamese media it is because of security concerns,” he added.

A FIFA employee then says, “It is our event. Not yours. You’re talking to the tournament director here. Don’t talk to him like that.”

But Ceppi seems too angry over the entire issue and shouts, “You just said ‘to hell with the World Cup’, Why are you lying to the media?” to which all Dutta could reply was “I am not your employee. You can’t talk to me like that.”

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 