FIFA U-17 World Cup ticket sales receive lukewarm response in Goa

Despite the state being one of the traditional football strongholds in India, Goa has only given a lukewarm response to ticket sales of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be played later in the year. Tickets for the tournament were made available to the public throughout the country on May 17, 2017. Since then, only 200 tickets have been sold in Goa.

The tickets were launched in an event that was attended by former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Since then, over 40,000 tickets have been sold, which amounts to more than half of the available total. This is only the first phase of ticket sales which ends on July 7. Only Category 1 to 3 tickets are being sold with the cost being as low as even Rs 48. While sales haven’t really picked up in Goa, there have been good returns in other venues with Kolkata and Guwahati being sold out already for the first phase. 60 per cent of tickets available till June 7 have also been sold in Kochi.

The official draw for the tournament is scheduled to be held in Mumbai July 7 while the tournament itself will be held from October 4 to October 24. It is the first time ever that India are hosting a FIFA tournament. The U-17 World Cup will be held accross the venues of Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata and Guwahati. The final is scheduled to be held at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium.

