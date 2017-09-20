FIFA U-17 World Cup: Physical sale of tickets to start in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Stadium

Only in Express

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till 5th October and are priced at Rs 150/matchday for Category 3 seats in North, South and East stands and Rs 300/matchday for Category 2 seats in the West stands.

By: PTI | Published:September 20, 2017 7:30 pm
U-17 FIFA World Cup 2017, India, New Delhi, Goa It is India’s first ever FIFA tournament which will be hosted from October 6 to 28. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter)
Football fans of the capital will get another chance to book their seats for the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches as the physical sales of tickets is to set begin on September 21 with the launch of the Box Office at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The ticketing counters, located at Gate no.15 of JLN Stadium, will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, starting on Thursday.

Project Director of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Joy Bhattacharjya said, “We are aware that a substantial number of fans are more comfortable with buying at the box office and wanted to make sure they had this opportunity.

“The box office has been very successful when introduced it in Goa and we are sure it will have a similar impact on the sale of tickets in Delhi.”

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till 5th October and are priced at Rs 150/matchday for Category 3 seats in North, South and East stands and Rs 300/matchday for Category 2 seats in the West stands.

Category 1 tickets are priced at Rs 600/matchday in West stand and Category 4 at Rs 60/matchday both in North and South stands.

The JLN Stadium will host eight matches of the tournament from October 6 to October 16, including all three of India’s group matches.

New Delhi will host the following matches:

October 6 – Colombia v Ghana & India v USA

October 9 – Ghana v USA & India v Colombia

October 12 – Mali v New Zealand & Ghana v India

October 16 – Round of 16 matches (2).

