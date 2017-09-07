Only in Express

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Physical sale of tickets begins in Goa

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till October 5 and are priced at Rs 150 for category 3 seats in north & south stands and Rs 300 for category 2 in the east stands. Goans can now buy tickets from the counters which will be open from 10 am to 5 pm

The Goa matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Physical sale of tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be hosted by India, today started in Goa with launch of the Box Office near the Sports Authority of Goa Indoor Stadium in Fatorda.

Goans can now buy tickets from the counters which will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, a media release said today.

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till October 5 and are priced at Rs 150 for category 3 seats in north & south stands and Rs 300 for category 2 in the east stands, the release added.

The Goa matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The stadium will host nine matches from October 7 to October 21.

Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi said, “We had promised all Goans that we would open physical ticket sales and we are happy with the way they have responded.”

Tickets will also be available online, it added.

The World Cup, the first FIFA tournament to be hosted by India, will have 24 teams in the fray.

