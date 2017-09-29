FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay’s team arrives in Mumbai

FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy experience in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter) FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy experience in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

The Paraguay team for upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, being hosted by India, arrived here earlier today.

According to sources, the team arrived earlier in the day and has checked in at a hotel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, one of the six venues of the tournament beginning October 6.

Paraguay are placed in Group B along with New Zealand, Mali and Turkey.

They will begin their campaign with a game against Mali to be played on October 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Sources also said the England U17 team trained at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

Apart from Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kochi, Goa and Kolkata will be hosting the World Cup matches.

